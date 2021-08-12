Delight as Farlington students celebrate ‘outstanding GCSE and A Level results’

The school announced its delight on Tuesday with a 100 per cent success rate in this year’s A-Levels, with 71 per cent of Farlington’s Year 13 students achieving grades A* to A and 93 per cent achieving grades A* to B.

Headmistress Louise Higson said: “The A-Level grades achieved by the Class of 2021 are testament to the students’ dedication, resilience and strength of character as they negotiated the challenges of the past two years.

“Whilst they have not sat formal national examinations, they have proved their merit through a rigorous process of tests and assessments and we are delighted with the grades awarded by the exam boards.”

Photo: Farlington Year 13 students, together with Headmistress Louise Higson and Head of Sixth Form Claudine Maude, celebrate outstanding results on A-Level Results Day 2021

Farlington’s Upper Sixth students will be taking up places at universities including Bristol, Edinburgh, Exeter, Kings and UCL, studying a range of courses including Animation, Chemical Engineering, Psychology and Cognitive NeuroScience, Film and Television, and Criminology.

And in GCSE results announced today 67 per cent of Farlington’s Year 11 students achieved grades 9 to 7 and 100 per cent achieved grades 9 to 4.

“These are brilliant results that are no less than our Year 11 students deserve,” says Ms Higson.

“The commitment of these students over the past two years has been outstanding - their perseverance through Farlington’s Virtual School, and their determination to succeed, have certainly paid off, and they should be extremely proud of all that they have achieved.”

She also expressed appreciation to the school’s teachers “whose passion and commitment are key in providing the excellent teaching and support that enables our students to achieve such outstanding results across a broad range of subjects.

“We are, as ever, equally proud of each and every student and wish them all much success and happiness for the future.”

Ms Higson, who has spent 16 years at Farlington. is to take up a new Headship in her home county of Cheshire.