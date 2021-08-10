Cranleigh School's A level results reflect 'huge success' for pupils after a challenging year

The independent school saw 68 per cent of pupils gain the top grades of A* and A and said it was pleased to report that the results were consistent with its expected levels of achievement in this second consecutive non-examination year.

A school spokesman said: "The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and continuation of remote-learning programmes and contact isolation has meant cancellation of this summer’s external exams once again. Grades awarded this year were based mostly on two series of robust internal examinations that took place in the Summer term.

"Ofqual did not apply national statistical moderation this year, as last year a majority of centre-assessed grades were unchanged by the process, showing that centre-assessed grades (CAGs) have been as robust as exam grading."

Cranleigh School

Mr David Boggitt, Cranleigh’s Deputy Head Academic, said: “Teachers have worked tirelessly over the last academic year to make the internal exams and centre-assessed grades as rigorous and fair as external exams, no mean feat when so much of the year was also disrupted by distance learning and year group isolations.

“As a school we feel desperately sorry that our pupils didn’t have the final year they wanted or deserved, with missed sports, activities and social time, but we are confident that their academics have been a huge success. Such disruption has brought heartening responses from our young people who have made the most of the assessment opportunities they were given and demonstrated what they are capable of. We look forward to hearing about their continued success at university and beyond.”

Just over 70 per cent of students gained A*/A in two or more subjects, with an outstanding 81 per cent achieving all A*-B.

Earlier in the year Cranleigh announced another superb set of Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) results for the same year group, equalling last year’s record results. Most Sixth Formers at Cranleigh take an EPQ alongside studying for three A Levels. This year’s results were outstanding, with 60 per cent of pupils gaining A or A* and 89 per cent of all EPQs graded at A*-B.