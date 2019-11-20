Collyer’s college hosts business experts for student employability talk

A Horsham college invited experts from top businesses to share their career experiences with students and answer questions on what employers look for.

Collyer’s hosted Emma Laurie, national account manager of Gillette Venus at Procter & Gamble and Chris Craig, commercial director of Westmill, part of Associated British Foods.

The business leaders spoke about their career journeys since leaving education.

The aim of the session was to give students from across the college an understanding of career paths and how to research and apply for a variety of roles.

The college also organises an employability programme, holding career-based sessions and workshops for students and hosting guest speakers.

Lucy Hargreaves, who co-ordinates the programme, organised the event. She said: “The level of student engagement and enthusiasm was impressive and testament to the inspiring guest speakers. Massive thanks to Emma and Chris.”

Students were given the opportunity to ask the experts probing questions about the world of work, apprenticeships, degrees and their advice on how to make a positive impression at interview.

The event was organised in conjunction with Lauren Monk at Working Options, a charity that encourages young people to interact with employers and learn more about different industries.

Guest speaker Chris Craig said: “It is always such a pleasure coming to Collyer’s and working with Lucy and Steve.

“The students are also a real credit to this amazing college and the employability programme. I wish I’d had something similar when I was starting out.”

Emma Laurie said: “The work Collyer’s is doing in this area is outstanding and I’ve been very impressed with all the students I’ve met today.”

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell, who teaches the employability course, said: “Huge thanks to these incredibly successful business experts for taking time out to help Collyer’s students plan for their futures.

“Emma and Chris are hugely inspiring people and today has been a big success all-round. The students loved it.”