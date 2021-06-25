Chichester College Group appoints new Chief Executive

Andy Green will take up the position in October 2021, following Shelagh Legrave CBE’s appointment as FE (Further Education) Commissioner.

Mr Green is a familiar face at Chichester College Group, having served as executive principal since August 2017 – a role which sat alongside his position as principal of Chichester College.

He led the achievement of outstanding in all features in the Ofsted 2020 inspection across the whole group, which includes; Crawley, Brinsbury, Worthing and Haywards Heath.

Mr Green has spent the past 10 months on secondment as interim chief executive at Greater Brighton Metropolitan College (GB MET).

In his new role, Mr Green will preside over a planned merger between the Chichester College Group and the GB Met – creating one of the largest super-college groups.

The college groups hope the move would be completed by the end of August 2022.

He said: “I am honoured and privileged to be appointed as the new CEO of Chichester College Group.

“I passionately believe in the important role that FE colleges play in the prosperity and wellbeing of our local communities.

“I am totally committed to our mission of ‘changing lives through learning’.

“I am looking forward to working with our staff, our customers and our stakeholders to continue the success of Chichester College Group.”

Mr Green has spent the last 20 years working in the further education sector and, before joining Chichester College in September 2010, spent many years working for City College in Brighton and Hove.

He has a background in retail management and entrepreneurship before he retrained as a teacher in 1996.

Dr James Sarmecanic, Chair of Governors at Chichester College Group, said: “Andy is vastly experienced and has a huge passion for further education.

“He has a strong vision for our future and an enduring commitment to our group mission of ‘changing lives through learning’.

“We are confident that Andy’s experience will lead us forward in the next stage of our journey, maintaining our Outstanding status as we continue to grow as a group.”

Shelagh Legrave CBE, the departing Chief Executive Officer at Chichester College Group, wished Mr Green well in his new role, adding: "Although it is with a degree of sadness that I am leaving CCG after so many happy years, I am pleased to know I am leaving its leadership in Andy’s capable hands.

“Having worked alongside Andy for so many years, I know how much the group and our colleges mean to him.

"I look forward to seeing the group continue to thrive and develop."