Cambridge university hosts Collyer’s college insight day

Students from Collyer’s college in Horsham recently enjoyed a day at Cambridge university to learn about the application process and university life.

The college’s Oxbridge co-ordinator, Noami Lask, said: “The day included a talk from the admissions director at Churchill college, who gave the students a fascinating insight into how to make a competitive application to Cambridge, and the benefits of studying at the university.

“We were also treated to a tour of the college and a free lunch.”

The students then visited St John’s college, to see what is regarded as a more traditional Cambridge college, where students were able to present questions to a student panel.

Collyer’s deputy principal Steve Martell said: “Massive thanks to Cambridge university for their generous hospitality and to Noami Lask for making this wonderful opportunity possible for our students.”