25 Collyer’s students visited St John’s College in Oxford on Wednesday, February 26, as part of the sixth form college’s Oxbridge programme.

The students were accompanied by Noami Lask, Collyer’s Oxbridge Co-ordinator, and maths teacher Rob Ettridge.

Noami, said: “Rob and I were delighted to take 25 keen and high achieving first year students to St John’s College, Oxford.

“During an action-packed day, we thoroughly enjoyed a tour of the college grounds, a talk about making a competitive application to Oxford and a critical thinking workshop from Dr Ken Amor, as well as a lovely lunch in the college dining hall!”

Ian McAlister, Director of Progression at Collyer’s, said: “Getting a place at an Oxbridge institution is a huge undertaking and I’m confident that these students will be competitive and certainly up for the challenge!”

The Oxbridge programme is for any Collyer’s students consdiering applying to either Oxford or Cambridge, also known as Oxbridge.

The programme consists of a range of events throughout the two years at Collyer’s including trips, Q&As with Oxbridge students and talks with tutors and advisors.

Collyer's men's rugby team have reached the Sussex finals.

Meanwhile, Collyer’s men’s rugby team have reached the Sussex Cup Final, after a convincing 41-0 win away to Bishop Luffa.

Skipper Eoin O’Donoghue, who has been selected to play for the Irish Exiles next month, led from the front with two tries.

Collyer’s Head of Sports Academy, John Burroughs, said: “The Rugby Academy is making huge strides and we are really benefitting from our close partnership with Horsham Rugby Club. The link is across both the Men’s and Women’s game, where Horsham has two thriving Under 18 teams.”

The Sussex Cup final, scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at Brighton RUFC, will see Collyer’s up against the winner of the other semi-final, between Cardinal Newman and Worthing.