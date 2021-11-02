The sponsored adventure walk and ‘mini marathon’ raised money for Nature Ninjas, which offers children the chance to learn in an outdoor classroom in nearby woods.

This upcoming project will teach kids about flora and fauna identification, habitats and conservation, as well as Bushcraft activities like building shelters and tying knots.

It will also use creativity and role play to teach pupils teambuilding skills like leadership, negotiation and conflict management.

Headteacher Wendy Millbanks said it was good to get everyone together for the walk.

“It’s been such a long time since we’ve been able to organise anything involving the whole school community due to Covid restrictions,” she said.

Pupils, staff, governors, parents and dogs took a circular route using fields owned by a farming family.

This featured muddy bog crossings, steep slopes and shallow streams.

Mrs Millbanks said the school had wanted to develop Nature Ninjas for years and have its own offsite provision where children can learn outside all year round.

Ian Tremble, chair of the school governors, said community support was helping make Nature Ninjas a reality.

“We are delighted that Balcombe Estate have kindly agreed to lease us the field and woodland behind the school for a peppercorn rent,” he said.

He added: “The Parish council has agreed to help with some of the funding needed, members of the local community will attend working parties with staff and parents to make the site ready, and the pupils themselves will also be involved in the planning and preparation.”

The site is being made safe and will be ready after Christmas.

Anyone who would like to support this project can call 01444 811403.

