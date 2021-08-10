A levels: Seaford College students showed 'tremendous resilience'

Seaford College students celebrate success

Headmaster John Green said: “I’m immensely proud of the results all of our students have achieved. Despite the challenges of the past 18 months, they have shown tremendous resilience, been focused and worked really hard – all of which is reflected in their grades.”

Seaford students celebrated success across a broad curriculum and local students shared what they’ll be doing next.

Nia Burkenshaw from Fittleworth achieved three A*s and EPQ A* and is heading to the University of Bristol to read law.

Erin Harte from Duncton celebrates her A Level results at Seaford College

Erin Harte from Duncton gained an A* and two As and is taking a gap year to gain work experience to pursue her dreams to be a vet.

Thomas Jillians from Fittleworth achieved two A*s and an A and EPQ A* and is reading politics and international relations at the University of Bristol.

Maia Wates from Compton achieved two A*s and an A and EPQ A* and will read psychology at the University of Nottingham.

Grace Perrett from Liphook achieved an A* and two As and is reading English at the University of Exeter.

Olive Amin from Graffham celebrating her results

Tom Lawson from Chilgrove achieved an A*, A and a Distinction* and EPQ A* and will study business management at the University of Exeter.

Nicolas Dwan from Duncton gained two As and a Distinction* and is studying film and TV at Royal Holloway, University of London.

Jess Siney from Horsham achieved three Distinctions* and is heading to the University of Leeds to study digital media.

Mr Green continued: “These superb results see the highest number of Seaford students ever going to university this year, and the highest number ever heading to their first choice. We also have the highest number of offers from Russell Group universities. I am so proud of what we have achieved through teamwork with students, staff and parents.