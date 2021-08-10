The college has also seen an increase in the number of accepted places at Russel Group Universities after excellent A level results.

Headteacher Rob Corbett was incredibly proud of his student's achievements in what was a 'very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years'.

He said: "As Crawley Schools we are delighted with the achievements of our Sixth students.

Rob Corbett, headteacher at Ifield Community College. Picture by Steve Robards

"They have been through a gruelling and robust assessment programme with all assessments taken under highly controlled conditions that have resulted in the grades that they have been awarded today.

"These grades reflect their hard work and tremendous efforts and the dedicated commitment of our staff as well as the support of our families across the town.

"It has been a very challenging, demanding and disrupted two years for our Year 13 students, but they have demonstrated a sense of resilience and character that has made us all feel very proud of them.

"Our Sixth Form students across the town richly deserve the hard fought grades that they have been awarded and as Crawley school leaders we offer our heartiest congratulations and very best wishes for the future.

"At ICC we are celebrating a record number of students accessing University degree places for the third year in a row with an increase again in the number accepting places at Russell Group Universities.

"We would highlight for particular mention:

"Umar Moufeed A*, A*, A* Cambridge to study Geography

"Callum Stack A*, A*, A* Natural Sciences at UCL

"David Jones A*, A*, A Economics at Southampton

"Moazzam Noor A, A, A* Economics at LSE

"Hannah Flint A, A*, Distinction *

"There are other students with very high grades who will be accepting places at great universities but are too numerous to mention.