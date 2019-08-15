A level results: nearly 50 per cent of Horsham’s Farlington School grades at A or A*

Almost half of all A level grades at Farlington School in Horsham were at A or A*.

Headmistress Ms Louis Higson praised ‘another successful year’ as 100 per cent of exams were passed and 48 per cent of grades were at A or A*.

She said: “The outgoing upper sixth have been an amazing group of students to work with and I am delighted that all their efforts have been rewarded.

“It is wonderful to see these ambitious young people taking the next step and following their dreams.

“They have bright futures ahead of them.”

Ms Higson thanked the teachers for their ‘passion and commitment’.

She added: “[These qualities] are key to providing the excellent teaching and support which enables Farlington students to achieve such outstanding results.”

Destinations for the students include Bristol, Durham, Edinburgh, Nottingham and St Andrews, studying a range of courses including architecture, art history, chemistry, game art, mathematics and medicine according to Ms Higson.

