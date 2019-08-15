A level results: Collyer’s College in Horsham celebrates ‘stellar’ results

Collyer’s College in Horsham is celebrating a pass rate of 99.3 per cent in its A level results.

High grades were achieved by 64 per cent of pupils with 14 students gaining Oxbridge places, the college said.

Bradley Burke, Anisha Wakefield, Collyer's principal Sally Bromley and Imogen Sawyer

Principal Sally Bromley added: “These results are stellar – 64 per cent high grades are a fantastic achievement for our staff and students.

“Everyone works so hard throughout the year, so today we can have big smiles on our faces when we see the result of all that effort and determination.”

Dance and German students achieved 100 per cent at A*/B, further maths a 94 per cent of students achieved A*/B and 77 per cent of photography students gained A*/B.

Seventy five per cent of maths and French students posted A*/B grades, with 73 per cent of physics and philosophy, 71 per cent of psychology and extended project qualification (EPQ) and 70 per cent of chemistry also achieving A*/B.

In addition, 68 per cent of art, 61 per cent of history and economics, 60 per cent music and 57 per cent of government and politics students achieved the high A*/B benchmark.

Deputy principal Steve Martell added: “I could not be prouder of the Collyer’s community. These results are fantastic!”

Students studying BTEC diploma art and design, business, early years education, health and social care, IT, music practitioners, sport and travel and tourism all achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

Dan Lodge, vice principal (quality and curriculum), said: “Approximately two thirds of our students achieved high grades, which represents yet another bumper year for Collyer’s.

“Expert and dedicated staff make all the difference and I am really delighted to see the hard work of our BTEC students rewarded with excellent grades and a 100 per cent pass rate maintained.”

Former Weald pupil Jennifer Goodier, who having achieved four A*s in German, English literature, history and EPQ is now heading to Oxford University to study history.

She said: “I’ve had an amazing time at Collyer’s, and this wouldn’t have been possible without all of the support from my teachers.”

Lawrence Schofield, who joined Collyer’s from Tanbridge House School, achieved four A* in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry and is looking forward to studying engineering at Cambridge.

Former Millais pupil Beth Budgen is also Cambridge bound and will study natural sciences, having achieved four A*s in maths, chemistry, physics and an A in further maths.

Other students who came into Collyer’s on results day to celebrate, included Oxford bound Bradley Burke, who will read geography, having achieved A*s in geography, economics and an A in Spanish.

He added: “I’d like to thank the geography department at Collyer’s as they have been my motivation to study in this field.

“The clubs and societies create a great community atmosphere.”

Imogen Sawyer, who having posted four As in psychology, chemistry, biology and EPQ is off to Southampton University to study biomedical sciences.

She said: “I’m really excited about university. Collyer’s was great fun and has really improved my confidence.”

Anisha Wakefield is set to study medicine, having achieved straight As in maths, biology, chemistry and EPQ.

She added: “I would like to say massive thanks to all of my teachers, tutors, head of house, deputy principal Steve and principal Sally and for all of their support over an amazing two years at Collyer’s. I’ve loved it here.”

Deputy principal Steve Martell said a pass rate of 99.3 per cent is among the highest in the country and that Collyer’s staff have ‘worked so hard’ to ensure students were well supported and prepared.

He added: “They are amazing professionals!”

Principal Sally Bromley added: “I wish all our leaving students every success in the next phase of their education or career journey.”

The college’s high-quality post results advice service is now in full swing, with senior academic staff guiding students into appropriate university and higher education choices.