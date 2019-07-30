Wisborough Green brewery to celebrate two year anniversary with 'proper little party'

Two years on from the first-ever day of brewing for Brolly Brewing the man behind the magic is inviting the community to celebrate with him.

Brook Saunders has been home-brewing alongside his full-time job when he completed his first 'commercial brew' on August 5 2017.

A trading director for a music channel, Brook has also been involved with the Horsham brewing community, and set up Brolly Brewing in Wisborough Green to fulfil the dream of running a brewery.

Brook manages to run the brewery alongside the full-time job.

"I've done 103 brews in two years which is quite a lot for a part time brewery. It's 8pm to 12pm three times a week then on Saturday and Sunday or sometimes just Saturday for eight or nine hours."

"It's certainly a labour of love, I couldn't be without it — I love that brewery," he said.

To celebrate the brewery's 'hoppy birthday' Brook and his wife Holly are hosting 'Brolly Brewing's Second Birthday Bash'. With live music, a barbecue, drinks and a view facing the South Downs, the event should be a birthday to remember.

"We've got a nice selection of beers and wines and we are expecting a nice little turnout. It's going to be a family friendly event and we are going to raise money for [Chichester based homelessness charity] Stonepillow.

"It's going to be wonderful, a proper little party. It's the culmination of two years and I think it will be quite emotional. We don't get to rejoice in brewing that much, to spend a day serving that beer and discussing the beer will be really special.

The event will take place 1pm til 10pm on Lowfold Farm, Wisborough Green, RH14 0ES, and will feature music from indie singer/songwriter Liam Carter and band The Wet Bandits, smoked American barbecue food from Michelin starred chefs Mann and Moore and artisan cider from Camrose Cider, based in Billingshurst.

For more information on the event or to get in touch, visit: www.brollybrewing.co.uk or email brook@brollybrewing.co.uk