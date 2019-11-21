Win free pizza to your workplace the last Friday of every month

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants in Foundry Lane, Horsham, will offer tradespeople the chance to win free pizza delivered to their workplace once a month.

To enter, tradespeople must visit the Covers’ Facebook page between 7.30am and 11.30am on the last Friday of the month, post a photo on-site and state their location. The winner will have free pizza delivered the same day for them and up to four colleagues to enjoy.

Ben Gale, marketing manager of Covers, said: “Working onsite is a hungry business so we wanted to give our customers something to look forward to on the last Friday of every month.”

Visit the Covers’ Facebook page here to be in with a chance of winning.