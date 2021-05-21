West Sussex has the most electric vehicle friendly road trip in Britain, new figures show

The car rental company collated 22 of Britain’s most beautiful car journeys and found out how many charging points there are on each per mile.

The trip from Crawley to Brighton on the B2306, which goes through the West Sussex countryside, came in at number one, providing 23 charging points over 24 miles.

“With the travel restrictions currently in place, it is likely that a lot of people will be opting for holidays at home this year,” said co-founder and CEO of HiyaCar Graeme Risby.

The route from Crawley to Brighton is the most electric vehicle friendly in the UK. Picture: Steve Robards

“Taking a road trip or including some of these scenic routes as part of a longer journey is a great option to take in the breathtaking landscapes that the UK has to offer,” he added.

Graeme said HiyaCar is planning initiatives to deploy electric vehicles across London and the UK this year.

Government figures from the start of 2021 put more than 150,000 zero-emission battery electric vehicles on UK roads, an increase of almost 100,000 since 2019.

The ten road trip routes with the most electric vehicle charging points per mile are:

1. Crawley to Brighton, South East (B2306), 23 charging points, 24 miles.

2. Kendal to Grasmere, Lake District (A591): 6 charging points, 18 miles.

3. Causeway Coastal, Northern Ireland: 45 charging points, 137 miles.

4. The Devon Coast, South West (Topsham to Torcross): 10 charging points, 45 miles.

5. Pendle Witch Trail, North West (Lancaster to Barrowford): 7 charging points, 35 miles.

6. Military Road, Isle of Wight (St Catherines Lighthouse to Freshwater Bay): 2 charging points, 11 miles.

7. The Dragon’s Spine, Wales (A470) (Cardiff to Colwyn Bay): 30 charging points, 180 miles.

8. Cotswolds, South West (Chipping Campden to Stroud): 6 charging points, 40 miles.

9. North Norfolk Coast, East Anglia (Kings Lynn to Mundesley): 8 charging points, 62 miles.

10. Atlantic Highway, South West (Bridgwater to Truro): 20 charging points, 156 miles.