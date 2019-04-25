Upper Beeding care home deputy manager retires after long career in nursing, mainly at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham

An Upper Beeding care home has said a fond farewell to its deputy manager as she takes early retirement.

Alison Barrett had a long nursing career, mainly at Southlands Hospital in Shoreham, before joining the team at Valerie Manor in Upper Beeding.

Alison Barrett retires as deputy manager at Valerie Manor

She was integral in leading the home to gaining two outstanding CQC ratings and with her help, Valerie Manor was the first home in West Sussex to achieve this top rating.

Zoe Fry, owner and manager, said: “We were incredibly lucky here at Valerie Manor when Alison applied for a job when we were preparing to open the nursing wing in March 2011.

“I couldn’t ask for a better deputy manager to take the nursing wing forward with me and our team. During this time, we have won national awards, including the best care team, best individual Independent care home and, last year, best nursing care.

“Alison has provided professional, high standards of nursing care and has been not only a role model but a friend to staff, residents and their families during her time here.

“Her clinical skills and expertise have led us to become a platinum home for providing end-of-life care for our residents as part of the Gold Standards Framework.”

Alison qualified as a nurse at Southlands Hospital in March 1986 and spent most of her nursing career there, including as an orthopaedic ward sister.

She had many years of experience in elderly care, orthopaedics and management, and has always strived to provide excellent care to people of the community.

Alison said: “Coming out of the NHS after so many years was a huge step for me, which was made easier with the help of Zoe and her team.

“I was attracted to Valerie Manor because of Zoe’s philosophy and her determination to provide an excellent service and I wholeheartedly support her in this.

“Valerie Manor has a very friendly and homely atmosphere and I enjoy getting to know the residents and their family and friends.”