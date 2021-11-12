Glenbeigh Developments in Haywards Heath has appointed Harmonix Construction to complete the units by October 2022.

The company has also appointed property consultancy Vail Williams to market the Plot 2 units off-plan for letting or sale.

“Demand for quality industrial/warehouse units continues to greatly outstrip supply right across Sussex and this speculative build will add vital stock to the market,” said Steve Berrett, Vail Williams Partner based in Crawley.

An artist’s impression of Plot 2 at The Hub business park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Deep South Media.

He said: “We are confident there will be strong demand from logistics and manufacturing businesses seeking top grade premises located in a highly prominent location fronting the A2300 dual carriageway and linking to the nearby A23 trunk road.”

The units will range from 10,780 sq ft (1,001.49 sq m) to 38,660 sq ft (3,591.6 sq m) and are available individually or together with prices on application.

The 36.9 acre Hub Business Park has ample on-site car parking space with Glenbeigh providing 41 per cent of spaces with electric vehicle charging.

Unit 2A is 14,340 sq ft (1,332.23 sq m) with 15 parking spaces, Unit 2B is 10,780 sq ft (1,001.49 sq m) with 11 spaces and Unit 2C is 13,540 sq ft (1,257.91 sq m) with 14 spaces.

An artist's impression of the new units being built at The Hub business Park in Burgess Hill. Picture: Deep South Media.

Vail Williams are joint agents with DTRE and Graves Jenkins.