This is when the new Lidl opens in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill’s new Lidl store opens next month, bosses have confirmed.

The new store in Leylands Road, to replace the former store at The Martlets, opens on Thursday, August 1, at 8am.

Residents are invited to the grand opening of the new Lidl store in Burgess Hill

Residents are invited to attend the grand opening, where a ribbon will be cut to officially open the store.

They will also be offered the chance to sample some of Lidl’s award-winning products throughout the day, a spokesman said, along with exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

Paul Mason, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in improving our Lidl store in Burgess Hill.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community once again.”

An artist's impression of the new Lidl in Burgess Hill

The new store has created 20 jobs for the community, a spokesman said.

They added: “The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.

“The sales area of the supermarket has increased in size to 1,325m² and facilities include a bakery, customer toilet, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.”

Lidl GB has experienced continued growth over the years as consumers flock to the supermarket to discover its great value products, a spokesman said.

Its ongoing success shows no signs of slowing, said the spokesman, with the latest Kantar Worldpanel results highlighting Lidl’s continued success with increased sales year on year and market share high of 5.7 per cent.

Offers at the new store from Thursday, August 1, include a juicer for £16.99 (RRP £29.99).

From Friday, August 2, shoppers can get their hands on a Vax 18V slim vac cordless for £49.99 (RRP £79.99).

And from Saturday, August 3, residents can buy a 4-in-1 scooter for £16.99 (RRP £29.99) from Saturday, August 3.

