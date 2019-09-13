This is the Horsham area barber of the year - voted for by you

The barber of the year in the Horsham area, voted for by you, has been revealed.

Barber of The Year winner, Fernholdt Barber Lounge, Old Market Rooms, 1 The Square, Storrington, has received its trophy.

Fernholdt Barbers was opened by Leon Fernholdt nearly three years ago, and since then has built up a brilliant team and reputation in the area.

It is a family business as Leon was trained 20 years ago by his father Carl Fernholdt, who now works with him in the shop. His other valued team member is Leigh Keywood, who has also been in the shop from the start.

The shop is vintage style and cosy with comfortable sofas to relax in while you wait for your appointment. There is an old fashioned fruit machine and Leon’s lovebirds George and Michael also add entertainment to the surroundings!

The friendly team provide all aspects of gentleman’s grooming for all ages. Although walk-ins are welcomed, appointments are advisable to avoid long waiting times in this busy barber shop.

Check out their website www.fernholdtbarbers.co.uk to see portfolio pictures and testimonials. You can also look them up on Facebook by searching Fernholdt Barber Lounge.

Fernholdt Barbers is open every day for appointments. Monday-Wednesday opening hours are 9am-5.30pm. Late evenings are Thursday and Friday, opening until 9pm, Saturday 7.30am-2pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. To book an appointment, call the team on 01903 446312.

On winning the title of Barber of the Year, Leon was ecstatic and said: “I would like to thank everyone that took the time out to vote for us, and to my dad and team for their hard work and dedication. We love the atmosphere in here and are so pleased that our customers love us too!

If you haven’t visited us yet, pop in or give us a call for more details and appointment availability.

I would also like to add I am in the process of taking over The White Horse pub next door, so keep an eye on there for new and exciting happenings!”

We wish Fernholdt Barber Lounge our congratulations and all the best for the future. We also congratulate our runners-up: second place was Grizzly’s Male Hair Salon, 31 Bishopric, Horsham, and third was Southwater Barbers, Worthing Road, Southwater.