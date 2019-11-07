This is the best pub in the Horsham area - voted for by you

After all the votes have been counted, here are the three best pubs in the Horsham area.

The Bridge Inn in Amberley took third place in the West Sussex County Times pub of the year competition.

Horsham town centre aerial view of West Street. SUS-160428-141452001

In second place was Piries Bar in the newly redeveloped Piries Place in Horsham.

But the winner of the competition, taking first place and the prize for the best pub in the Horsham area, was the Kings Head at 40 High Street, in Billingshurst.

