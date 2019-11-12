These 9 shops have closed in Horsham town centre in the last year

After a challenging year for the high street, we take a look at which Horsham town centre stores have closed.

Although Bedford Sports is yet to close its doors for the last time, partner Fran Bedford revealed she is closing the store at the end of November to retire. Read more: Closing Horsham store is ‘truly grateful’ to its customers

Steamer Trading in East Street has closed SUS-190402-165640001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Gerry Weber has closed its Horsham store SUS-190910-150121001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The Jessops store in Horsham closed in September. SUS-190813-132350001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bathstore also closed SUS-191207-090906001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more