Strictly Vintage in Horsham gains new sponsor for 2020

Age UK Horsham District will continue running its Strictly Vintage dances next year thanks to a new sponsor.

The Freeman Brothers Funeral Directors have taken the opportunity to ‘give back’ to the community, and the company intends to don their own dancing shoes and get involved in the next event in March.

Age UK Horsham has been holding the charitable dances for the last five years, with each event raising between £2,000 and £2,500 for the charity.

Simon Dowe, interim chief executive for Age UK Horsham District, said: “I’m so pleased that Freeman Brothers are able to sponsor our Strictly Vintage events in 2020. It means we can continue running the events and all of the proceeds can go towards supporting our vital services.

“I am so grateful to Freeman Brothers, in particular Becky Hughes, for their continued support to make this happen.

“It is particularly nice that we were able to work with Freeman Brothers in 2020 as they celebrate a special milestone, as they supported our 60th anniversary in 2018.”

The Freeman Brothers family business will mark 165 years of business in 2020, aiming to take part in 165 charitable activities throughout the year.

Becky Hughes, Freeman Brothers’ community co-ordinator who is organising the ‘165 for 165’ campaign, said: “We’re proud to be Horsham’s longest-established business, and are aware that we have made it this far thanks to the continued support of the communities we are proud to serve.

“We see this as our opportunity to give back, and in 2020 in particular we will be making every effort to do so.

“I’ve seen first-hand how much people enjoy Age UK Horsham District’s Strictly Vintage events. They’re so much fun and all in aid of a very good cause.

“The team were excited when they heard that the opportunity to sponsor these had come up, and we can’t wait to get our dancing shoes on and join in with the first one on March 21.”

Age UK Horsham District provides services for the over-50s, helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation, and improve access to financial support.

Services include a wide range of social activities, information and advice services and a home visiting service to help those who are lonely or vulnerable.

For more information on services or volunteering opportunities, phone 01403 260560, email info@ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk or visit www.ageukhorshamdistrict.org.uk