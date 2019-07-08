Store reveals move to Horsham shopping centre

A store has announced it is to relocate to Swan Walk in Horsham town centre.

Children’s shoes and clothing store Vacalola is moving from its current premises in Worthing Road to the shopping centre at the beginning of August, the firm said.

The store hopes to open the new premises early August

A notice to customers on the window said: “[We are] moving to Swan Walk (shopping centre) at the beginning of August.”

Branding has been put up in the former Living Room which has now relocated to another unit in the centre.

Swan Walk has been approached for comment.

Read more: Broadbridge Heath traffic chaos: Tesco says sorry

The store is moving to Swan Walk shopping centre

Read more: M23 road closures from Monday July 8 - here’s all you need to know

Read more: Gatwick Airport ‘has no plans for third runway’