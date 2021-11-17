The popular restaurant closed its doors earlier this month as part of a major renovation, becoming the first of a few sites to trial new design concepts and menu options.

The newly renovated restaurant aims to improve ambience and create a more modern and relaxing dining experience.

The Rouge team said the establishment will still continue to celebrate Parisian dining and the best of French cuisine.

An artist's impression of the front of Rouge (formerly Cafe Rouge) in Haywards Heath. Picture: Fleet Street Communications.

“We are very excited to showcase this new look and for Rouge to become a place for locals to reconnect in a beautiful environment,” said Café Rouge brand director Steve Worrall.

He said Café Rouge had carried out a lot of research and paid attention to customer feedback over the past few months.

“We are constantly thinking about the future of our brands and how we can elevate our customer’s dining experience with us,” he said.

Steve said the Haywards Heath restaurant is ‘a fantastic first choice as a pilot restaurant’ for the brand’s new ideas.

Califlower steak at Rouge in Haywards Heath. Picture: Fleet Street Communications.

“We encourage both the local community and its visitors to come and visit us at the new Rouge,” he said.

Executive chef Bruno Bella has designed the new menu to bring to life the staples of classic French cuisine.

There are dishes like escargot and bouillabaisse, as well as contemporary brasserie options like the scallop starter, baked in garlic and parsley butter with parmesan crumb, and the vegan-friendly cauliflower steak with harissa hummus, toasted chickpeas and pomegranate (served with frites).

Rouge general manager Javier Llopis said it had been ‘a wonderful experience’ working on the new restaurant concept.

A scallop starter at Rouge in Haywards Heath. Picture: Fleet Street Communications.

“Guests can expect the same fantastic service with a new, fresher design and a contemporary feel,” he said.

“We cannot wait for our community to visit and try the delicious new dishes, carefully selected range of fine wines and the new Champagne cocktail selection.”

Rouge is suitable for all-day dining and all occasions, and aims to offer a space that is both casual and sophisticated.

The terrace areas outside have more outdoor seating, as well as new outdoor lighting and heating to let people dine al fresco all year round.