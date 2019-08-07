‘Rare’ multi-million pound property near the A23 for sale

A rare mix of warehouse and office space near Burgess Hill is on the market as its owners hope to relocate to Brighton.

The property is up for sale as digital tech firm, Friday Media Group, seeks to move to the coast.

The property, near Burgess Hill

Joe Kidger, managing director at Friday Media Group, said: “We’re excited to be relocating into the heart of Brighton which has become a true hub of digital and tech innovation.

“The city is awash with digital and technology events and networking opportunities, which together with the talent coming out of the University of Sussex and the support of Wired Sussex, makes it a great place for us to locate our growing business.”

Based on a self-contained 3.65 acre site at Sayers Common, 11 miles north of Brighton, FM House is a freehold premises with more than 20,000 sq ft of industrial space and 16,610 sq ft of modern office space.

The facility was purpose-built for the tech services provider in 2000 and is up for sales for offers in excess of £5.5 million, property firm Vail Williams said.

The site is up for sale for offers in excess of �5.5million

The secure, gated site is situated just off the A23 between Brighton and Crawley, with the A2300 to the north linking Burgess Hill.

Max Perkins, surveyor at Vail Williams, said: “FM House is very accessible off the A23 between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, making it the ideal opportunity for owner-occupiers seeking a new HQ for their business in a strategic location.”

The property, which is just 17 miles south of Gatwick airport, is made up of a two-storey office with a link bridge connecting to the warehouse premises.

The air-conditioned office is open plan with meeting rooms, an atrium staircase and fully equipped gym.

The site is gated, has a loading yard and plenty of parking.

Leasehold opportunities of the whole site will be considered at £430,000 per annum, according to Vail Williams.

For more information about the freehold sale of FM House, contact Vail Williams on 01293 612 600.

