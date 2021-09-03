Residents are invited to view and comment on the plans at a ‘virtual consultation event’, which runs until Tuesday (September 7), before a planning application is submitted.

Visit mccarthyandstoneconsultation.co.uk/thebroadway to take part.

“The virtual exhibition provides us with an important opportunity to understand feedback on our proposals at this stage,” said Mark Bryan, divisional development director at McCarthy Stone, London and South East division.

McCarthy Stone is holding a virtual public consultation on its plans to redevelop land at 3-15 The Broadway, Haywards Heath, into retirement apartments. Picture: Google Street View.

“It will help us incorporate and address the views of the local community into the design process and our plans for the site, where possible,” he said.

McCarthy Stone’s proposal is to replace the existing buildings at the site with roughly 37 one and two-bedroom Retirement Living apartments.

These will be contained within a new single building, the developer said, and this has been designed to ‘positively contribute to the streetscene and to respect neighbouring properties’.

The proposals also feature on-site communal facilities like a residents’ lounge and a hotel-style guest suite, as well as extensive new landscaping, shared garden spaces and on-site car parking.

The developer is proposing to provide new, modern, commercial units, as well.

Mark said McCarthy Stone’s retirement developments offer older people flexibility and choice of housing so they can keep their independence with support available if they need it.

“They are also an opportunity for our homeowners to embrace a new way of life, in a vibrant community of like-minded individuals, to continue living a fulfilled life, doing the things that they love,” he added.

He continued: “We are proposing a high-quality, sensitive redevelopment that not only delivers specialist Retirement Living accommodation on a sustainable, brownfield site, in the heart of Haywards Heath town centre, but also provides new, modern, ground-floor commercial space to ensure the continued presence of this use on-site.”

Residents who would like to take part in the consultation but cannot access the internet can call the project team on 0800 298 7040 who can send them a hard copy.

Retirement Living apartments can be occupied by people aged 60 or over and are provided for outright sale, as well as shared ownership, rent and part rent-part buy.