Plans to turn pub into drive-through takeaway and restaurant

Plans to turn a pub between Horsham and Crawley into a drive-through takeaway and restaurant have been submitted.

The Cherry Tree Inn is a grade II listed public house off the A264 near Faygate and is accessed via a slip road from the dual carriageway.

Hall & Woodhouse has submitted an application to Horsham District Council for a change of use from a pub into a restaurant and hot food takeaway with a drive-through.

It is also seeking planning permission for alterations to the listed building, a new rear extension, landscaping and car parking.

According to the application’s documents the current use of the building is not considered a viable long-term solution owing to its isolated location, extensive competition, building size and limited capacity to suit changing demands being placed on pubs in general.

It suggests the combined A3 restaurant and A5 takeaway format ‘can benefit from easy access to a busy road frontage and by offering the convenience rather than destination break can respond to a significantly higher turnover of individual short stop transactions’.

The existing building would be renovated to provide a seated restaurant area for the new takeaway facility.

The bar and toilet corridor within the main section of the building and the modern rear extensions would be removed.

The new rear extension have been designed with pitched roofs and a long-barn arrangement.

A new glazed link would provide a new access point into the building, with the existing main entrance retained.

The current highways access would be altered to provide suitable parking and drive-through access.

