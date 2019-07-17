Plans to convert empty village pub near Horsham into flats

Plans to convert the ground floor of an old pub into flats have been submitted to Horsham District Council.

Permission had already been given to use the top floor of the Dun Horse Inn, in Mannings Heath, as flats, and now the rest of the building could follow suit.

The application, to change the use of the building, was submitted on July 9.

The pub closed in early 2016 and it had been hoped that it would reopen as a shop or restaurant. But a design statement submitted by the applicant said there had been no interest in buying the business so the building was sold freehold to an investor.

It has since been boarded up to ‘prevent further vandalism and damage from squatters’.

The applicant added: “The building requires further capital investment to bring it back into use and to retreat current decline. Our proposals include modest interventions and alterations to the property, without any extension.

“The new flats at ground floor level, will provide much needed entry level homes consisting of two one bedroom flats with gardens and one studio apartment.

“This will improve the diversity of properties within Mannings Heath, adding much needed lower cost accommodation, which will be an asset to the local community.”

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/19/1389.