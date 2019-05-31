Plans for ‘bigger and better’ coffee shop in Horsham town centre

A Horsham town centre venue has revealed it’s in discussions to open a ‘bigger and better’ version in Swan Walk shopping centre.

The Real Eating Company has told how it hopes to expand following news of the closure of Steamer Trading, where the coffee shop is currently based.

Justine O’Connell, from the firm, said: “We are very sorry to say that our cafe here inside Steamer Trading will be closing at the end of June.

“We will be very sorry to leave. We have been here for the last 12 years and it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all.

“We’ve served you 350,000 coffees and 250,000 cups of tea along with thousands of breakfasts, toasties, sandwiches and cakes during that time.”

Justine told how the branch was the first of several that now run along the South Coast, and has ‘a very special place in our hearts’.

She added: “The good news is our other cafes are thriving and we would love to see you there.

“So, if you are in Chichester, Salisbury, Gunwharf Quays or Bournemouth, we’d love it if you came and said hello.

“The other good news is that we are in discussion with Swan Walk Horsham to open a bigger and better version of what we had here in Steamer Trading.

“So, hopefully, we won’t be gone for long. Thank you again from all of us for your support and custom.”