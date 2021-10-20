The company, which specialises in garden rooms and luxury gazebos, analysed the most Instagrammed National Trust locations for weddings in the South East and found that the gothic house in Handcross came in third.

“Nymans is a strikingly beautiful venue,” said a Crown Pavilions spokesperson.

“With roses climbing the stone arches and spectacular countryside views, this is certainly an Instagrammable location,” they added.

Nymans Gardens, Handcross. Picture: Steve Robards.

“Nymans can accommodate small weddings in the Italianate Loggia for 30 guests, or welcomes larger gatherings on the grounds’ secluded lawns.”

Bodiam Castle in East Sussex came in second, according to the company.

“Situated in a 14th-century moated castle, Bodiam Castle provides a fairytale backdrop for your wedding,” said the spokesperson.

“After the ceremony, guests can celebrate in the castle courtyard with drinks and canapes of your choice,” they added, saying that Bodiam can host a small ceremony of only two or a larger wedding of up to 300 people.