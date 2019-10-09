New logistics hub for Gatwick Airport set to be built

A 100,000sq ft facility to process airport supplies for Gatwick Airport is set to be built.

St Modwen has secured a major new pre-letting with Gatwick Airport Limited for the facility.

The unit will be built at St Modwen Park Gatwick, a new logistics hub located one junction south on the M23 from the neighbouring airport.

Construction was due to start this month and expected to be completed in 12 months’ time.

A Gatwick spokesman said: “The new facility will be used as an efficient way to process all airport supplies, from products sold in the airport’s shops and restaurants to engineering components used on the airfield.”

It is the site’s first phase and the developers said the scheme was designed with an approach that was long-term, low-carbon and futureproof, as well as focused on employee wellbeing.

Designed to provide significant improvements to Gatwick Airport’s efficiency and handling times, the unit will feature 14 dock-level loading doors, nearly 20,000 sq ft of office space and a 50m yard depth.

Gatwick Airport Limited has signed a 15-year fixed-term lease. It will use the facility as a fulfilment centre for its airside goods.

David McGougan, senior development manager at St. Modwen, said: “Working directly with Gatwick Airport on a build-to-suit opportunity of this scale highlights how prospective occupiers share our confidence in both the growing industrial and logistics market.”