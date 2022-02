Paws on Track offers all-natural pet food and treats and is the latest business venture from dog trainer Jacqui Wingfield.

Jacqui said her pet food will not have artificial additives or colourings and will be full of the nutrients pets need to stay healthy.

“You’re keeping it to what they would eat themselves before we domesticated them,” she said, adding that high quality food also reduces allergies.

Her shop also sells pet accessories like toys, collars, leads, harnesses and beds.

