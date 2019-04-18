New Horsham town centre pub set to open soon

Excitement is building following news that a new Horsham town centre pub is set to open soon.

The Red Deer, part of the White Brasserie chain, is set to move into the former Waitrose building in Piries Place.

The pub is ‘coming soon’ according to hoardings and will join the already opened three-screen cinema Everyman.

The move comes as part of a £35m rejuvenation project for the area.

Alongside Everyman and Premier Inn developers have confirmed Starbucks and Miller and Carter steakhouse will also be opening in the area later this year.

White Brasserie has been approached for comment.