New Horsham supermarket confirms expected opening

A new Horsham supermarket, which has been under construction for several months, has confirmed when it hopes to open.

Plans to open the multi-million pound store are on schedule according to a Lidl spokesman.

Lidl under construction in July

He said: “Our store is currently on track to open before the end of the year.”

The retailer said an exact opening date would be confirmed nearer the time.

Lidl is currently being built on the former Dreams store in Foundry Lane.

The new branch will include fresh foods, wines and an in-store bakery.

It is set to create up to 40 new jobs.

The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl’s ongoing expansion plans within the UK.

It currently has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.

Read more: A29 crash: Air ambulance attends woman trapped in vehicle

Read more: Horsham care home in ‘special measures’ comes in for more criticism

Read more: These are the areas of Horsham where the most crime was reported last month