New furniture store to open in Crawley tomorrow creating seven jobs

A new furniture store will open at a retail park in Crawley tomorrow (October 12).

Oak Furnitureland will open its showroom at 9am at the County Oak Retail Park.

Featuring a mezzanine floor, the 16,200 sq ft store is located at the County Oak Retail Park. The new showroom has created seven new jobs and forms part of the company’s expansion plans.

The showroom features more than 15 ranges including the new Parquet, Boston and Ellipse ranges, the painted ranges, Brindle, and St Ives, as well as the natural oak ranges Romsey and Wiltshire. The showroom also feature a large range of sofas and armchairs.

Lee Fellows, regional manager at Oak Furnitureland, said: “Following on from the success of our other stores in the region we’re delighted to be opening our first store in Crawley.

"We are hoping that the opening of our new store at the County Oak Retail Park site will help to strengthen the retail park as a destination for furniture shopping.

"We’re proud to offer quality solid hardwood furniture in a variety of designs and style to suit all tastes and home, and we’re looking forward to extending our affordable offering to our loyal customers in and around the area.”

Steve Sawyer, executive director of Manor Royal BID, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Oak Furnitureland to the Manor Royal Business District.

"Being a major retailer in County Oak Retail Park will bring countless job opportunities to the south east's premier mixed activity employment hub as well as extend the offering to consumers in the Crawley area and beyond. We wish them every success in their new Manor Royal home.”