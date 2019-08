A national retailer with 50 stores around the UK has revealed it is to close its Horsham town centre branch.

Camera store Jessops in Swan Walk put up a sign informing customers it would close next month.

The Jessops store in Horsham is closing.

The notice said: “This store will be closing Sunday September 22.

“Please contact your closest store; Jessops Brighton.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Jessops has been approached for comment.