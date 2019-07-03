National chain confirms closing date for Horsham town centre store

A national chain has confirmed the closing date for its Horsham town centre store.

Speciality kitchenware store Steamer Trading will close its doors for the last time on Sunday, July 14, a spokesman for the firm said.

Closing notices in the Horsham branch of Steamer Trading

In June kitchenware retailer ProCook, which owns the chain, announced the closure of its subsidiary brand Steamer Trading.

Steamer Trading, which has 21 stores across the UK, was acquired by ProCook in January 2019 saving it from administration, following a period of challenging trade.

Read more: Village playground is set for redevelopment

At the time, ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said: “After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

“We’ll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies.”

Read more: One injured in two vehicle crash on A24

The eight Steamer Trading stores due to close are Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, Southampton and St Albans.

As part of the announcement, CEO Stephen Sanders added: “Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we’ve come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio.

“We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected.”

Read more: Horsham cyclist air lifted to hospital with serious injuries after crash

But it is good news for fans of The Real Eating Company, which is currently based in the store.

The firm has told how it hopes to expand following news of the closure.

Director Helena Hudson said: “We are very sorry to say that our cafe here inside Steamer Trading will be closing at the end of June.

“We will be very sorry to leave. We have been here for the last 12 years and it has been our absolute pleasure to serve you all.

“We’ve served you 350,000 coffees and 250,000 cups of tea along with thousands of breakfasts, toasties, sandwiches and cakes during that time.”

Justine told how the branch was the first of several that now run along the South Coast, and has ‘a very special place in our hearts’.

She added: “The good news is our other cafes are thriving and we would love to see you there.

“So, if you are in Chichester, Salisbury, Gunwharf Quays or Bournemouth, we’d love it if you came and said hello.

“The other good news is that we are in discussion with Swan Walk Horsham to open a bigger and better version of what we had here in Steamer Trading.

“So, hopefully, we won’t be gone for long. Thank you again from all of us for your support and custom.”

ProCook was founded in 1995 and supplies high quality kitchen and dining ware.