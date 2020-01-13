National chain closes Horsham town centre store

A national retail chain has closed its Horsham town centre store.

Video game retailer Game has closed the doors of its branch in the town for the last time.

Signs have been put up informing customers the nearest store is in Crawley

A message in the window of the now empty store said: “It’s not goodbye. Your nearest Game store is 10-12 The Martletts, Crawley.”

The closure follows an announcement on Friday that the retailer intended to close 40 of its stores throughout the UK.

Game has been approached for comment.

