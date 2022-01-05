Jeremy Field was recognised for his vital contribution to the funeral sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Sussex-based business, which can be found in Marchants Way, Burgess Hill, was founded in 1690 and is a tenth generation family-run funeral directors.

“I am incredibly proud and yet hugely humbled to have been singled out for this remarkable honour,” said Jeremy.

Jeremy Field, managing director of CPJ Field in Burgess Hill, has been awarded an OBE. Picture: Jim Holden.

“To have been appointed OBE is beyond my wildest dreams and was certainly a long way from my thoughts in the darkest times of the past two years,” he said.

Jeremy’s work during the pandemic helped hundreds of other funeral directors provide the best care for thousands of bereaved families in Britain.

He also helped draft government Covid-19 guidance, provided analysis to help guide government policy and represented the funeral industry at government briefings.

Jeremy said he felt ‘extremely fortunate’ to work in the family company and to be leading ‘a team of extraordinary people’ whose efforts during the pandemic have helped so many people.

“It is through the wisdom and knowledge they have shared with me that I’ve been able to make sure that the needs of funeral directors and bereaved families have been front of mind for decision makers throughout,” he said.

“I truly believe that it is because I stand on the shoulders of giants that I have achieved anything deserving of this great honour,” Jeremy added.

“I hope that all my family, friends and colleagues can share a little in this award as without you all none of it would ever have happened,” he said.

A spokesperson for the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD) said: “The NAFD has been fortunate to have been supported throughout Covid-19 by a group of funeral directors from across the profession who have provided vital information and shared the experiences of their own businesses, helping the NAFD to advise, reassure and lead the profession through a complex and uncertain time.”

They said: “Jeremy has been at the very centre of this work - willingly giving up hours of his time, on a 24/7 basis and even during much-needed holiday time, to support the profession – despite facing considerable pressures as a working funeral director in his own family business.”