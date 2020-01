A Horsham cafe has shut its doors for the last time after a decade in the town.

The Conservatory Cafe in Horsham Park has now closed, a notice on the venue’s website informed customers.

The Conservatory Cafe has closed. Picture courtesy of Google Street View

A spokesman added: “We would like to thank all of our loyal customers.”

Read more: Magic of Harry Potter proves a big draw in Horsham

Read more: Initial decisions soon on proposals for 27,000 new homes around Horsham

Read more: A264 incident: police give update on casualties