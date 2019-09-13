Is KFC set to open more drive-thrus in Sussex?

KFC fans were sent into a frenzy yesterday when news circulated online that the fast food giant was planning on opening a number of drive-thrus in Sussex.

Kent Live reported yesterday (September 12), that KFC was aiming to open 27 new outlets in Kent and Sussex by the end of 2020.

A 24-hour drive-thru KFC opened at Gatwick Airport in January

It said the chain was offering incentives of £20,000 to people who find a new site in their target areas.

According to the newspaper, supposed ‘target’ areas in Sussex are;

• Bolney (A23)

• South Horsham (A24)

• Lewes (A27)

• Brighton East

• Brighton North

• Crawley

• East Grinstead

• Gatwick

• Hastings North

• Hove

• Littlehampton

• Shoreham

• Uckfield

However, despite the ‘rumours’, this newspaper was given a vague response when contacting the fast food chain.

A spokesman said: “We always have a list of areas where we’re on the lookout for new restaurants. We know there’s loads of chicken lovers out there waiting patiently for the Colonel to arrive in their town so watch this space!”

A 24-hour KFC drive-thru opened at Gatwick Airport in January – the first in the country. Following years of planning an application to create the drive-thu was approved in April 2018.

Read more here: UK’s first 24-hour KFC drive-thru opens in Sussex

READ MORE: ‘More than 100’ travellers move into Crawley

Sussex mum charged over death of eight-week-old baby daughter appears in court

Another West Sussex bonfire event has been cancelled ‘due to rising costs’