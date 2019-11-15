International firm opens office in Horsham

After opening their first UK office in Horsham on September 1, SigniFlow, celebrated in style this week, by holding their official launch event at the South Lodge Hotel.

With SigniFlow top management flying in from South Africa, Australia and the United States to attend, there was no doubt as to the significance of the UK launch for this international company.

SigniFlow's global directors. Photo by Andy Hannant

South African director, Leon Van Der Merwe, was quick to commend the warm reception the team received from the Horsham business community, before asserting that ‘modern businesses had to move forward with technology in order to survive in the modern world’.

Attended by many of SigniFlow’s existing Sussex customers, along with local businesses keen to modernize their procedures and increase productivity, the launch event was abuzz with talk of digital innovation. SigniFlow, which has its roots in South Africa, rapidly reduces the costs, time and money spent on processing, managing and physically signing paper documents, through the use of unique, legally approved cryptographic digital signatures.

“Located in the heart of Sussex, with the county being widely recognised as being a hub for technology and digital advancement, Horsham is the perfect fit for us,” said Greig Orrell, Director of GB and EU Sales and Business Development. “Our worldwide ethos is to support our local and regional communities and our Horsham team will be expanding in the months to come. This is the first of many satellite offices, and we look forward to seeing our team continue to develop and grow accordingly, as they have across the world.”

Already benefiting from SigniFlow’s next generation E-Signer and Document Management technology, Anthony Neal from Maylark Property Management, was keen to talk about how the solution had already worked for their business, just months after deployment. “This unique system has saved us a huge amount of time and its ability to track, file and document our workflows is impressive. All signature requiring documents can now be emailed, and our clients are able to securely and digitally sign the paperwork without the need for an appointment. And, we can access this web-based service from all of our phones, iPad or PCs, so we can respond and sign paperwork whilst out of the office too.”

Recently lauded as being one of the most revolutionary women in IT security, SigniFlow Americas CEO Laila Robak – who is also head of SigniFlow’s cyber security development – is a firm believer in the “better safe than sorry” approach when it comes to the security of companies’ data. And for businesses that do have cyber security as one of their primary concerns, SigniFlow has you covered, with solutions that have been developed by some of the greatest minds in the information technology arena.

For more information and a free trial of the SigniFlow solution, please contact Greig Orrell on 07395 650738, email uk@signiflow.com , or visit www.signiflow.co.uk.

