After being closed for four-and-a-half months, there was plenty of excitement as the moving observation pod was able to transport visitors up to 450 feet once again.

British Airways i360 chief operating officer, Ian Hart, described it as a 'fantastic day' and said the team had been really excited to welcome people back.

He added: "It's a great opportunity to really see the city again, to look down and see the city, the seascape and see over to the Downs."

Mr Hart said the capacity had been reduced from 200 to 100, there are zones on the floor of the pod to ensure people keep to social distancing guidelines and all guests have their temperature taken before boarding. The pod is also rigorously cleaned after each flight.

"We've put all the processes in place to make sure our visitors have the best time, the safest time and the same for our staff," said Mr Hart. "We're just so happy to be open and look forward to seeing everyone."

Day-trippers, local residents and even psychic Sally Morgan were among the first people to enjoy a flight on the i360 as the pictures below show.

To book tickets and find out more, visit: Brighton's Best Views - British Airways i360 : British Airways i360

1. A birthday treat as the first day the i360 was able to reopen after the latest lockdown Buy photo

2. The staff were so excited to welcome visitors back onboard the i360 pod Buy photo

3. Pyschic Sally Morgan was among the first visitors back onboard the British Airways i360 in Brighton on Monday Photo: BA i360 Buy photo

4. A great day out for families to see the sights of Brighton and over to the Downs Buy photo