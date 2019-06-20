Horsham town centre store to close for new makeover

A Horsham town centre store is set to close while it undergoes a refurbishment.

Gobsmack Comics will be closed from Monday July 15 before revealing its new look to customers on Saturday July 20 at a grand reopening.

Gobsmack is set for a new look

Owner Drew Dewsall said: “We’re completely and utterly changing the inside of the shop - looking for increased capacity but just refreshing the look.”

He added the shop would have a new logo to complement the redesign, all thanks to a grant from Horsham District Council.

Drew said: “The council gave me a four grand grant to do my refurb.

“It was part of a scheme for independent retailers. I would not have been able to do this refurb without it.

“The council have done quite a lot I think for independent businesses.

“You look at all the events that bring people into the town. There’s been something almost every weekend.”

Drew plans to reveal the store’s new look at a special event.

He added: “It’s going to be the same great shop but just bigger and better.”

Drew said the store would have ‘a few extra bells and whistles’ including some surprises which would be kept secret until the reopening.

To mark the shop’s new look there will be balloon modellers and giveaways on Saturday July 20 and Drew will be collecting for the Springboard Project, a children’s charity he has raised more than £2,000 for previously.

He added: “I just hope that we get it all finished in time.”