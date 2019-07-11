Horsham town centre store reassures customers after unexpected closure

A national chain has reassured customers its Horsham store will remain open after it closed unexpectedly.

Thorntons in Swan Walk shopping centre was closed on Monday and Tuesday July 8 and 9 due to ‘operational reasons’, a spokesman for parent company Ferrero said.

Thorntons was closed for two days for 'operational reasons' but has now reopened.

He added: “We would like to reassure customers that the closure of the Thorntons Horsham store on Monday July 8 and Tuesday July 9 was due to operational reasons.

“We are delighted to say we are now back open and look forward to welcoming our customers to the store as usual.”

