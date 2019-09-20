Horsham town centre barber wins national award

A Horsham town centre barber has won a national grooming award.

Grizzly’s Male Hair Salon, based in the Bishopric, won male grooming/barbershop of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards 2019.

TV presenter Vernon Kay presented the award at a ceremony in London on Monday, September 9.

Chris O’Sullivan, director of Grizzly’s, said: “This is surreal. We had a sense of belief that we could win, which is why we entered in the first place, but we were blown away by the competition.”

He said to win the award two years after opening was an ‘amazing achievement’ and ‘a testament to the team and the hard work they put in every day’.

Chris added: “When I started the salon, I made myself a wish list and winning this award was on that list, so to take it home today is truly amazing.”

The salon was marked on business growth, turnover figures, marketing and design.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of HJ’s British Hairdressing Business Awards said; “Grizzly’s Male Hair Salon has crafted an amazing business, generating great customer loyalty, and a highly motivated team.”

Rachel Gould, editorial director of Modern Barber magazine, added: “A huge well done to the winner who deserves this national recognition. It’s always tough to enter awards and Grizzly’s Male Hair Salon beat some very stiff competition.”