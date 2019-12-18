Horsham Topshop to close town centre store

A multinational fashion retailer has revealed it is to close its Horsham town centre store in a shock move.
The Topshop and Topman store in West Street has put up signs in its windows informing customers of the closure.
The message said: “This store is closing. Everything must go.”
The chain is part of Sir Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia.
Topshop and Topman have been approached for comment.
