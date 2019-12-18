Horsham Topshop to close town centre store

A multinational fashion retailer has revealed it is to close its Horsham town centre store in a shock move.

The Topshop and Topman store in West Street has put up signs in its windows informing customers of the closure.

The store has not yet revealed its closing date

The message said: “This store is closing. Everything must go.”

The chain is part of Sir Philip Green’s retail empire Arcadia.

Topshop and Topman have been approached for comment.

