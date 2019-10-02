Horsham store scoops 3 awards in a month

A Horsham convenience store has scooped three industry awards in the past month.

Londis Caterways and Post Office won Post Office Retailer of the Year at the Retail Industry Awards, regarded as the Oscars of the retail industry with applicants including Tesco, Co-op and Lidl according to Amish Shingadia owner and postmaster of the store.

He said the store was subject to months of rigorous assessment of its Post Office operation, which covered customer service, ethos, standards and a final evaluation by a panel of judges.

The most recent award the store won was Convenience Retailer of the Year in the southern region, run by the NFRN (The Federation of Independent Retailers) at their centenary celebration.

Retail experts awarded the store for excelling on criteria including service, practice, range and development, Amish said.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to have received such prestigious recognition over the past month.

“We wish to thank our supportive community – we have an exciting year planned”.

The store also won Vape Business Convenience Retailer of the year.

Panel experts, which included Logic, Vype and Blu, based their decision on current success and the store championing how vaping will be integrated into the food retail market, according to Amish.

The store is now working with experts to design a concept which will be rolled out in the coming months, he added.

The latest gongs have been added to the store’s previous accolades including the IAA and Retail News Award for Overall Best Shop in 2016; Store Team of the Year in 2018 in the Retail Industry Awards; and Best Local Branch by the Post Office.

Londis Caterways and Post Office, on Caterways Parade on Merryfield Drive, is twinned with their sister site at Shingadia’s Budgens and Post Office of Southwater.

