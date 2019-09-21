Horsham shop closes after 138 years in the town centre

A shop in Horsham is closing after 138 years in the town centre.

On Thursday, Trelfers Jewellers posted on Facebook: "Sadly John and Pauline have decided to retire closing the doors of Trelfers in Horsham after 138 years.

John and Pauline Cox, owners of Trelfers Jewellers in East Street, Horsham. Picture: Steve Robards

"Trelfers have occupied sites in Middle Street and North Street before moving to their current premises in East Street around 1907. It has been an incredibly difficult decision, but we feel it is the right one for us to make now.

"There is no definitive closing date and we will continue to trade until all items of stock have been sold in the retirement sale. Repairs and watch battery changes will continue as normal until at least the end of November.

"It is a genuine ‘Retirement Sale’ with no special purchases brought in, once an item is sold that is it.

"Our retirement sale is to begin at 10am on Saturday (September 21st) and will see all stock at reduced prices."

Shop owners John and Pauline Cox spoke to the County Times last year when their shop was broken into.