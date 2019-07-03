Horsham Lidl starts to take shape - in pictures
Work is progressing on the construction of the new Horsham Lidl supermarket.
The building, on the former Dreams site, will have a 1,000m² sales area when its finished.
Lidl has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.
The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl's ongoing expansion plans within the UK
Lidl opening will create up to 40 new jobs
An opening date is yet to be set but the supermarket hopes to open this year.
