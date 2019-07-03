The new store will include fresh foods, wines and an in-store bakery

Horsham Lidl starts to take shape - in pictures

Work is progressing on the construction of the new Horsham Lidl supermarket.

The building, on the former Dreams site, will have a 1,000m² sales area when its finished.

Lidl has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.
Lidl has more than 700 stores and plans to open up to 50 new stores a year.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl's ongoing expansion plans within the UK
The new Horsham supermarket will form part of Lidl's ongoing expansion plans within the UK
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lidl opening will create up to 40 new jobs
Lidl opening will create up to 40 new jobs
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
An opening date is yet to be set but the supermarket hopes to open this year.
An opening date is yet to be set but the supermarket hopes to open this year.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2