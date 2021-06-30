Horsham District vineyard named among best in UK
A Horsham District vineyard has been named as one of the best in the UK.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 1:28 pm
Nyetimber, in West Chiltington, has been producing award-winning sparkling wines for over thirty years, holidaycottages.co.uk – who researched the best sites – said.
Another popular Sussex vineyard named in the list was Rathfinny which produces a variety of sparkling wines.
Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at holidaycottages.co.uk says: “This year is set to be another year for the Great British staycation, and for anyone fancying something a little different to do on their UK trip, a vineyard visit might just be a wonderful alternative!”